Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Radio given to IDP girl by UNHCR to listen to Radio Nawa for necessary information. Hassan Sham camp east of Mosul/Iraq.

IDP girl receives a radio device-Hassan Sham Camp east of Mosul Source: Kisra Ahmad











Six thousand radio devices being distributed by UNHCR at refugee camps in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Six thousand radio devices have been distributed by UNHCR at IDP camps in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. Source: Kisra Ahmad