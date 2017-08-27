SBS Kurdish

Rasan Organisation works to break taboo and help LGBTIQ in KR

Ayaz Shalal againt Equality sign in Slemani in Kurdistan Region

Ayaz Shalal againt Equality sign in Slemani in Kurdistan Region Source: Supplied

Published 27 August 2017 at 4:18pm, updated 27 August 2017 at 8:29pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
While Australians are getting ready to cast their vote via a postal plebiscite to legalise same-sex marriage, LGBTIQ communities in Kurdistan region and many other countries around the world fight for basic human rights and struggle for co-existence. Ayaz Shalal Deputy Director of Rasan Organisation, speaks to us about the work of their organisation and the way in which they work to break social taboos, educate the community, and help women and LGTBIQ community with their struggles.

