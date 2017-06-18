Rebuilding begins in historic city of Sur
Sur, Turkey Source: Supplied
Published 18 June 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 18 June 2017 at 7:50pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our stringer Hatice Kamer from Diyarbekir reports on PM Binali Yildirim's visit to the historic city of Sur to speak to residents about rebuilding it. The report has other topics as well, such as the arrest of journalist Zehra Dogan.
