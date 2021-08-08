SBS Kurdish

Recent COVID-19 restrictions delay construction projects

SBS Kurdish

Yacob Nia small business owner

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 August 2021 at 3:36pm, updated 10 August 2021 at 6:38pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The recent COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown in Sydney has impacted many companies - especially small businesses, one of which is the construction industry. Yacob Nia is the owner of a small construction company and he has been affected financially and mentally by the recent lockdown.

Published 8 August 2021 at 3:36pm, updated 10 August 2021 at 6:38pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News