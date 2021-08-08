Recent COVID-19 restrictions delay construction projects

Source: Supplied
Published 8 August 2021 at 3:36pm, updated 10 August 2021 at 6:38pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The recent COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown in Sydney has impacted many companies - especially small businesses, one of which is the construction industry. Yacob Nia is the owner of a small construction company and he has been affected financially and mentally by the recent lockdown.
Published 8 August 2021 at 3:36pm, updated 10 August 2021 at 6:38pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share