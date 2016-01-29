Recognise, republic, marriage equality take centre stage in Canberra

Australians could face several referenda in the coming years Source: AAP
Published 29 January 2016 at 7:53pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Australians could have several national votes in the pipeline, what with Indigenous constitutional recognition, marriage equality and ditching the monarchy all now on the agenda. Indigenous Leader Noel Pearson is the latest to add his voice, re-affirming his commitment to Indigenous constitutional recognition. But saying it must come before a Republic referendum or risk being pushed aside.
