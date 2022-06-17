Record figures of displaced people around the world

Ukrainian war refugees are seen outside regional assistance centre for Ukrainian refugees in Prague, Czech Republic, Source: CTK
Published 17 June 2022 at 7:07pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The number of people forcibly displaced globally has doubled in a decade, and now exceeds a record 100-million. With twice as many intense conflicts being waged than ten years ago, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says nations must work together to promote peace.
