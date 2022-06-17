SBS Kurdish

Record figures of displaced people around the world

Ukrainian war refugees are seen outside regional assistance centre for Ukrainian refugees in Prague, Czech Republic, on June 14, 2022. Photo/Vit Simanek (CTK via AP Images)

Ukrainian war refugees are seen outside regional assistance centre for Ukrainian refugees in Prague, Czech Republic, Source: CTK

Published 17 June 2022 at 7:07pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
The number of people forcibly displaced globally has doubled in a decade, and now exceeds a record 100-million. With twice as many intense conflicts being waged than ten years ago, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says nations must work together to promote peace.

