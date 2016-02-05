SBS Kurdish

Referendum economy and migration issues for KRG

A volunteer lifeguard shows the way to an overcrowded dinghy with refugees and migrants as they approach the Greek island of Lesbos -

A volunteer lifeguard shows the way to an overcrowded dinghy with refugees and migrants as they approach the Greek island of Lesbos

Published 5 February 2016 at 8:33pm
Source: SBS
In this report from our stringer in Slêmanî include a referendum announcement for an independence of Kurdistan, KRG to find a solutîon for the economic crisis as the number those who lost their lives at see on the way to Europe from the Kurdistan region increase.

