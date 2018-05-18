Refugee advocate returns to Australia to continue his work with refugees

Tim Buxton and his young family lived in Kurdistan Region for a few years.





SBS Kurdish interviewed Mr Buxton in 2016 when he was living in Kurdistan Region. Mr Buxton has returned to Australia with his young family, we have spoken to him about his future plans in Australia regarding refugees.





Now that Mr Buxton has moved back to Australia with his young family we’ve interviewed him again to find out about his plans in Australia.





Since moving back to Australia, he has discovered that many Iraqis and Syrian families have settled in regional communities within Australia, many of them that were being settled in Toowoomba identified as Yazidis and Kurds. He has been meeting with these families, community leaders and organizations to look for ways to help support these families integrate into Australian life.





Source: Supplied by Tim Buxton





And for that reason he established a charity organisation in Australia called YOU BELONG. The aim of this organisation is to provide support and programs around identifying the gifting and interests of each refugee so that they can be equipped to live a productive and independent life.





“By leveraging their unique abilities we will empower them to lead themselves and others towards a purpose-filled future, leaving a legacy for generations of other Australians to follow”, said Tim Buxton.





Source: Supplied by Tim Buxton





These programs will include vocational workshops, job creation with local businesses, and micro-investment opportunities.





“We aim to partner with the local government agencies, existing organizations, churches and community leaders to help fill in the gaps of support that these families need”, said Mr Buxton.





There will also be an aim to establish the Sunshine Coast as Welcome Refugee Zone for the future settlement of refugees within the region.





