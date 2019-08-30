Refugee lawyers say government is wrong over Medevac court cases

Medical professionals have been the strongest advocates for the Medevac laws. Source: AAP
Refugee lawyers say the federal government is trying to deflect attention away from the plight of people on Nauru and Manus Island by continuing to campaign against the Medevac laws. The law allows refugee or asylum seekers to be transferred to Australia temporarily for urgent medicare care after they have been assessed by two independent doctors. But the federal government says the legal provision is being exploited by people wanting to settle in Australia.
