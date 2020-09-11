Refugee speaks about relative's death in regional Queensland

Hadi Kizili from Toowoomba QLD

Source: Supplied

Since 2016, the Australian Government has resettled large numbers of Kurdish and Yazidi refugees from Syria and Iraq as a result of IS atrocities. Of course when people move to a foreign country - obstacles arise, obstacles such as getting used to a new culture, learning a language and settling in a new country, all of which sometimes create problems. Sadly last month (August) a member of the Yazidi community committed suicide, we speak to her relative Hadi Qizili about this tragic incident which took place in Toowoomba, Queensland.

