SBS Kurdish

Refugee Week: an opportunity to experience and celebrate diversity of refugee communities

SBS Kurdish

Naibu Mkurugenzi Mtendaji wa baraza lawakimbizi la Australia Adama Kamara, akiwa pamoja na baadhi yamabalozi wa Wiki Yawakimbizi 2022

Naibu Mkurugenzi Mtendaji wa baraza lawakimbizi la Australia (RCOA) Adama Kamara, akiwa pamoja na baadhi yamabalozi wa Wiki Yawakimbizi 2022 Source: RCOA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 June 2022 at 7:09pm
By Roza Germian
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Every year millions of people are forced to flee their homes in search of safety. Refugee Week is Australia’s peak annual activity to inform the public about refugees and celebrate positive contributions made by refugees to Australian society.

Published 17 June 2022 at 7:09pm
By Roza Germian
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News