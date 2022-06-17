Refugee Week: an opportunity to experience and celebrate diversity of refugee communities
Naibu Mkurugenzi Mtendaji wa baraza lawakimbizi la Australia (RCOA) Adama Kamara, akiwa pamoja na baadhi yamabalozi wa Wiki Yawakimbizi 2022 Source: RCOA
Published 17 June 2022 at 7:09pm
By Roza Germian
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Every year millions of people are forced to flee their homes in search of safety. Refugee Week is Australia’s peak annual activity to inform the public about refugees and celebrate positive contributions made by refugees to Australian society.
