Refugees and migrants still mostly missing from vaccination queues: Red Cross

People queue at the NSW Vaccine Centre at Homebush Olympic Park in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 9 July 2021 at 7:15pm
By Richelle Harrison-Plesse
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Australia's refugee and migrant communities face significant barriers when it comes to accessing COVID-19 vaccines. That's the verdict from a report released this week by the Red Cross Red Crescent Global Migration Lab. The new data suggests countries around the world are adopting increasingly inclusive rollout policies, but advocates say more work needs to be done to ensure everyone is protected against the virus.

