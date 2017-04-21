Refugees, elderly, more likely most affected by citizenship changes

Published 21 April 2017
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

People and communities around Australia are trying to come to terms with changes to Australia's citizenship requirements, with many now facing a much longer wait for citizenship than they were expecting. Advocates are warning that refugees and elderly migrants in particular will struggle with a more challenging English-language test.

