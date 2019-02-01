Refugee's extraordinary university offers after 18 months in Australia

In August 2014, when ISIS began the genocide of her home town of Sinjar (Shingal), Warda Hussein and her family fled to safety in Dohuk, Kurdistan Region, Iraq. At that time she was in her first year of studying a health degree.





During her two years in Dohuk, she and her family shared a home with five other families and tried to make ends meet.





Warda arrived with her family in June 2017 and settled in Coffs Harbour. Her past studies were not recognised in Australia so she began all over again.





One of the first steps for her was to enrol in Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation (TPC) offered by TAFE NSW, a one year HSC equivalent course which assists students to enter tertiary education.





“I am so lucky to be in this country and to have the opportunity to study, so why not study hard and do my best,” she said.





Source: Supplied by Warda Hussein





Warda completed her course last November at TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour. She then applied to continue her tertiary studies at several universities for a Bachelor of Pharmacy course. When she got the news that she was accepted at three universities, plus offered two small scholarships she was delighted.





“I love health sciences and want to be a pharmacist so I can help others,” Warda said.





Warda would like one day when she’s graduated to help her community in any way possible.





“Once I complete my Bachelor of Pharmacy then I’ll try my best to help people as a pharmacist. Whether here or in Iraq, I’m not sure", she said.





Despite being in Australia for only eighteen months, Warda has achieved her goal by wanting to study pharmacy.





“I also hope to be a role model to refugees in regional communities. I hope I motivate them to study hard, achieve their goals and be valuable to the community.”



