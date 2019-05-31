SBS Kurdish

Refugees of today will be productive tomorrow: Mingan Choct

Prof Choct presents Yazidi refugee Anwar Kasim with computer

Source: Supplied by Anwar Kasim

Published 31 May 2019 at 7:52pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 8:10pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
The University of New England have given Anwar Kasim a $4000 English Language scholarship and a Mac computer. The scholarship, exclusive to Yazidi refugees, is an initiative of Pro-Vice Chancellor External Relations, Professor Mingan Choct. Professor Choct is also supporting the Armidale Yazidi community through the donation of refurbished computers. So far Professor Choct has handed out over 40 refurbished computers to Yazidi families in Armidale. More refurbished computers are scheduled to be handed over in the coming months.

