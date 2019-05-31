Refugees of today will be productive tomorrow: Mingan Choct

Source: Supplied by Anwar Kasim
Published 31 May 2019 at 7:52pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 8:10pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The University of New England have given Anwar Kasim a $4000 English Language scholarship and a Mac computer. The scholarship, exclusive to Yazidi refugees, is an initiative of Pro-Vice Chancellor External Relations, Professor Mingan Choct. Professor Choct is also supporting the Armidale Yazidi community through the donation of refurbished computers. So far Professor Choct has handed out over 40 refurbished computers to Yazidi families in Armidale. More refurbished computers are scheduled to be handed over in the coming months.
Published 31 May 2019 at 7:52pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 8:10pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share