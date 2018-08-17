Regional refugee resettlement success hailed

Yazidi refugees take part in Toowoomba's multicultural festival. Source: SBS News
Published 17 August 2018 at 7:18pm, updated 17 August 2018 at 7:22pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
One of Australia’s largest communities of Yazidi now lives in the south-east Queensland town of Toowoomba, a city known for welcoming refugees. It is a regional-resettlement success story for humanitarian visa-holders in Australia and is being held up as an example for Australia and the world.
