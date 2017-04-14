Remebering the Anfal Genocide

The remains of the Anfal campagin victims

The remains of the Anfal campagin victims

Published 14 April 2017
Shahen H Nuri, from Slemani covers the attack on Kurdish professor in Erbil/Hewler, Dr Ferhad Pirbal, the rememberance of the Anfal genocide- an ethink cleansing campagin by the former Baathis regime in Iraq, which killed at least 182 thousand Kurds in the late 80.

