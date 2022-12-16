SBS Kurdish

Removal of Iran from UN women's group angers Iran, China and Russia

UN-IRAN-RIGHTS

US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield Source: AFP / YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Published 16 December 2022 at 7:10pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The UN Economic and Social Council has ousted Iran from a United Nations women's council for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls. Iran and China both expressed their outrage over the move, as did Russia.

