Renowned singer Baxtiyar Salih tours Australia

Left-Baxtiyar Salih-right Roza Germian interviewing Baxtiyar Salih Source: SBS Kurdish
Baxtiyar Salih concert Sydney Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 8 December 2017 at 8:24pm, updated 10 December 2017 at 3:23pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Baxtiyar Salih renowned Kurdish folk music singer tours Australia for concerts in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne. The tour is organised by Kurdish Concerts Australia group. Due to the latest tragedy and natural disaster in both East and South Kurdistan, the organisers have announced that some of the proceedings from these concerts will be donated to the victims of the earthquake. In this segment we spoke to singer Baxtiyar Salih, singer and organiser Majid Almasi, and a number of attendees, at the Sydney concert.
