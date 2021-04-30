Report criticises Australia over forced seperation of refugee families

Refugee Esmat Ansar says half her body remains in Iran Source: SBS
Published 30 April 2021 at 8:03pm, updated 30 April 2021 at 8:08pm
Source: SBS
The Australian government has been accused of a "strategic, deliberate and coercive campaign" to separate refugees from their families and prevent them from reuniting in Australia. A new report by the Human Rights Law Centre says family separation has been used as a tool to punish and deter refugees seeking safety in Australia.
Published 30 April 2021 at 8:03pm, updated 30 April 2021 at 8:08pm
Source: SBS
Share