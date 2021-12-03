SBS Kurdish

Report reveals in children growing up in Australia at a financial, economic, and linguistic disadvantage

Australian poverty kid

Australia may see over half a million children born into poverty in the next decade Source: Getty

Published 3 December 2021 at 5:37pm, updated 5 December 2021 at 3:02pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Australia may see over half a million children born into poverty in the next decade if urgent action is not taken, according to new research. The Disrupting Disadvantage Report from the Committee for Economic Development of Australia finds the country needs to use localised data to better identify and support people locked in poverty.

