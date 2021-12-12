Report shows Australians are highly-stressed

Even before the pandemic, Australians were feeling stressed Source: Getty
Published 12 December 2021 at 2:32pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
A pre-pandemic snapshot of households has found Australians were already highly-stressed and facing a daily battle with their finances. The HILDA report card finding there's been and a slowdown in disposable income growth and no narrowing of the country's salary inequalities over the past 20 years.
Published 12 December 2021 at 2:32pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share