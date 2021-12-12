SBS Kurdish

Report shows Australians are highly-stressed

SBS Kurdish

Even before the pandemic, Australians were feeling stressed

Even before the pandemic, Australians were feeling stressed Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2021 at 2:32pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

A pre-pandemic snapshot of households has found Australians were already highly-stressed and facing a daily battle with their finances. The HILDA report card finding there's been and a slowdown in disposable income growth and no narrowing of the country's salary inequalities over the past 20 years.

Published 12 December 2021 at 2:32pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News