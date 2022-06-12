SBS Kurdish

Representative of Kurdistan Regional Government attends meeting in New York on ISIS crimes

SBS Kurdish

Dr Dindar Zebari KRG Representative in UNITAD

Dr Dindar Zebari Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2022 at 3:17pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS

On June 10, the United Nations Investigation Team for Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS met at United Nations Headquarters in New York to discuss the atrocities and massacres of ISIS in Iraq and Syria. KRG's Coordinator for International Advocacy Dr Dindar Zebari attended the meeting too. More on this subject in Ahmad Ghafur's report from Erbil.

Published 12 June 2022 at 3:17pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News