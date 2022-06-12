Representative of Kurdistan Regional Government attends meeting in New York on ISIS crimes
Dr Dindar Zebari Source: Twitter
On June 10, the United Nations Investigation Team for Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS met at United Nations Headquarters in New York to discuss the atrocities and massacres of ISIS in Iraq and Syria. KRG's Coordinator for International Advocacy Dr Dindar Zebari attended the meeting too. More on this subject in Ahmad Ghafur's report from Erbil.
Published 12 June 2022 at 3:17pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
