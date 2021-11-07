Research show HPV vaccine saving thousands of lives

HPV Vaccine prioneer Professor Margaret Stanley Source: AP
Published 7 November 2021 at 4:02pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Cervical cancer may one day become much rarer as vaccination is shown to be effective in stopping the disease. The rate of cervical cancers fell 87 per cent in women who were vaccinated against the human papillomavirus at the age of 12 or 13, according to a new UK study.
