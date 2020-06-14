SBS Kurdish

Retraining yourself during COVID-19

SBS Kurdish

Without the freedom to engage in activities we once enjoyed, why not make the most of the current situation by learning a new professional skill or revisiting a lost passion?

Aprender novas coisas durante a crise do coronavírus não é tão difícil quanto parece. Source: Getty Images/Alistair Berg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 June 2020 at 1:55pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia’s coronavirus curve has flattened but with some restrictions still in place, many are still homebound. Without the freedom to engage in activities we once enjoyed, why not make the most of the current situation by learning a new professional skill or revisiting a lost passion?

Published 14 June 2020 at 1:55pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News