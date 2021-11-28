SBS Kurdish

Rights issues continue to niggle as Qatar counts down to FIFA World Cup

SBS Kurdish

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Countdown Clock in Doha

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Countdown Clock in Doha Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2021 at 2:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Adrian Arciuli, Brooke Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

It's one year and counting down to the 2022 Football Men's World Cup and celebrations are taking place in host country, Qatar. But concerns are growing around the treatment of migrant workers who have been integral to preparing the country for the global event.

Published 28 November 2021 at 2:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Adrian Arciuli, Brooke Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News