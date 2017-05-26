Roj Amedi on off-shore detention: a lot of money spent torturing people
Roj Amedi Source: Supplied
Published 26 May 2017 at 7:58pm, updated 26 May 2017 at 8:00pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Roj Amedi is a writer, editor, strategist and refugee advocate. in this interview we discuss Austrlias current refugee policy, including; the new deadline given by the government for maritime arrivals to apply for refugee status, as well as off shore detention, and governments claim of its effectiveness in stopping the boats. We also ask Miss Amedi about the 12,000 humanitarian intake from Syria and Iraq.
