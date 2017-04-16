Ronak and Sasha are 2 inspirational young ladies
Ronak and Sasha Source: Supplied
Published 16 April 2017 at 3:43pm, updated 16 April 2017 at 3:45pm
By Mayada kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ronak Housaine and Sedar Sasha Kuhn are the founders of Ziv Magagzine, an online magazine in the English language. It is the first of its kind and it focuses on Kurdish talents in art, music, films, criticism, political and social opinions along with feature stories and contemporary Kurdish figures.It was Sedar Sasha Kuhn and Ronak Housaines idea to create an educational online platform expressing Kurdish culture. The magazine is a respond to the Kurdish societys need to spot light its thriving history and culture occupied by four centuries. In the interview Ronak and Sasha tell us about the reasons behind founding this online magazine and the role it plays for young people.
Published 16 April 2017 at 3:43pm, updated 16 April 2017 at 3:45pm
By Mayada kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share