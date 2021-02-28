SBS Kurdish

Royal Commission into Aged Care delivers final report

SBS Kurdish

Governor General David Hurley recieves the final report of The Royal Commission into Aged Care from Commisioner Lynelle Briggs

Governor General David Hurley recieves the final report of The Royal Commission into Aged Care from Commisioner Lynelle Briggs Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 February 2021 at 3:04pm
By Sarah Chlala
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

The Federal government says it will spend this weekend examining the final report of the Aged Care Royal Commission. The report is set to be made public next week and is expected to include more than one-hundred recommendations.

Published 28 February 2021 at 3:04pm
By Sarah Chlala
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News