Royal Commission into Aged Care delivers final report

Governor General David Hurley recieves the final report of The Royal Commission into Aged Care from Commisioner Lynelle Briggs Source: AAP
Published 28 February 2021 at 3:04pm
By Sarah Chlala
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
The Federal government says it will spend this weekend examining the final report of the Aged Care Royal Commission. The report is set to be made public next week and is expected to include more than one-hundred recommendations.
