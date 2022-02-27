SBS Kurdish

'Russia is seeking a new world order': Dr Ekrem Onen

SBS Kurdish

Dr Ekrem Onen

Source: Ekrem Onen

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 February 2022 at 3:48pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Despite Western countries repeatedly raising fears of a war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia consistently rejected the attack plan. The Kremlin has demanded assurances from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet countries as members, halt arms shipments and withdraw its forces from Eastern Europe - demands that the US and NATO have rejected. To find out more about the situation and the main causes of the tension between Russia and Ukraine, we speak to analyst and international policy expert Dr. Ekrem Onen from Sweden.

Published 27 February 2022 at 3:48pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News