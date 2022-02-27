'Russia is seeking a new world order': Dr Ekrem Onen

Source: Ekrem Onen
Published 27 February 2022 at 3:48pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Despite Western countries repeatedly raising fears of a war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia consistently rejected the attack plan. The Kremlin has demanded assurances from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet countries as members, halt arms shipments and withdraw its forces from Eastern Europe - demands that the US and NATO have rejected. To find out more about the situation and the main causes of the tension between Russia and Ukraine, we speak to analyst and international policy expert Dr. Ekrem Onen from Sweden.
