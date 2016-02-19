SBS Kurdish

Safe medicine factsheets for multicultural communities

Published 19 February 2016 at 7:53pm
By Ildiko Dauda
A Sydney hospital is hoping to tackle medicine misuse by providing patients with written advice in multiple languages.Western Sydney is one of the most culturally diverse communities in Australia and the safe medicine fact sheets give patients advice and support in their first language

