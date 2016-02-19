Safe medicine factsheets for multicultural communities

Factsheets Source: SBS Radio
By Ildiko Dauda
Available in other languages
A Sydney hospital is hoping to tackle medicine misuse by providing patients with written advice in multiple languages.Western Sydney is one of the most culturally diverse communities in Australia and the safe medicine fact sheets give patients advice and support in their first language
