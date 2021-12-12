SBS Investigation uncovers allegations of abuse within Australia's Coptic Orthodox Church
Published 12 December 2021 at 2:34pm
By Henry Zwartz
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
A special SBS News investigation has uncovered multiple victims of alleged child sexual abuse within Australia's Coptic Orthodox Church. Three women have come forward with allegations they were abused as children by lay teachers and a priest across three different states. The women - now in their 20s - say they're still seeking justice. In one case the alleged abuser was still teaching children years after the Church was told he allegedly abused a young child. The Diocese of Melbourne says it has zero tolerance to child sexual abuse... while a lawyer acting for the Diocese of Sydney told SBS the Diocese is unable to comment as it is not aware of the allegations.
