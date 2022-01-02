SBS looks back at Australia's year

A person crossing Bourke Street in Melbourne Source: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett
Published 2 January 2022 at 2:38pm
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
It was a year that for many in Australia, started in the same way as much of the year before - in lockdown. A vaccine rollout, despite its delays, brought some much needed optimism, before the arrival of Delta. Australia went through another turbulent year in 2021, but it has emerged and reopened to the world.
