SBS looks back at Australia's year

2021 - a year of lockdowns in Austrlian communities

A person crossing Bourke Street in Melbourne Source: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett

Published 2 January 2022 at 2:38pm
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
It was a year that for many in Australia, started in the same way as much of the year before - in lockdown. A vaccine rollout, despite its delays, brought some much needed optimism, before the arrival of Delta. Australia went through another turbulent year in 2021, but it has emerged and reopened to the world.

