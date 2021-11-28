Scams warning as busy shopping season hits

Black Friday sales Source: AAP
Published 28 November 2021 at 2:35pm
By John Baldock
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Australia is about to enter one of the busiest retail sales periods of the year - with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to start later this week. Many stores have begun early, looking to recoup some of the lost revenues during lockdowns around the country. But shoppers are all being warned - this is also a busy time for scammers.
Published 28 November 2021 at 2:35pm
By John Baldock
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share