Settlement Giude: Caring for carers from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
Published 16 October 2016 at 3:48pm, updated 20 October 2016 at 2:43pm
In many migrant communities providing daily care for family and friends is a way of life and not something you ask for help with. Many carers work without pay or support and can face language barriers, isolation and cultural stigma. More from this report in Kurdish.
