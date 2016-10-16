SBS Kurdish

Settlement Giude: Caring for carers from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

SBS Kurdish

Carer Support

Carer Support Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 October 2016 at 3:48pm, updated 20 October 2016 at 2:43pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In many migrant communities providing daily care for family and friends is a way of life and not something you ask for help with. Many carers work without pay or support and can face language barriers, isolation and cultural stigma. More from this report in Kurdish.

Published 16 October 2016 at 3:48pm, updated 20 October 2016 at 2:43pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News