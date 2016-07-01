SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Australians investing overseas

SBS Kurdish

Greek Island deck chairs

Greek Island deck chairs Source: Matt Dutile/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 July 2016 at 8:03pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 9:01pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A surprising number of Australians are receiving income from overseas, the income comes from foreign investments. All foreign earnings must be declared as extra income to the Australian Taxation Office.

Published 1 July 2016 at 8:03pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 9:01pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News