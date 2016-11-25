SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: AUSTRALIA'S FIRST PEOPLE

Uncle Richard Johnson

Uncle Richard Johnson Source: Amy Chien-Yu Wang

Published 25 November 2016 at 3:23pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 4:19pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Australias First Peoples are the worlds oldest living civilization dating back some 50,000 years according to a recent genetic study by an international team of academics. Yet, many Australians know little about the history of our First Peoples.

