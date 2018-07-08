SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Australia’s First Peoples

SBS Kurdish

Aboriginal uncle Richard Johnson

Source: Amy Chie-Yu Wang

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 July 2018 at 3:48pm, updated 8 July 2018 at 4:57pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's First Peoples are the world's oldest living civilization dating back some 50,000 years according to a genetic study by an international team of academics. Indigenous Australians are people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent, together they form 3.3% per cent of the national population, based on the 2016 Census. The 1788 European settlement resulted in a series of discriminatory policies against the traditional owners of the land with devastating effects on their civil rights and the survival of traditions, culture and languages. The 2016 Australian Reconciliation Barometer shows that only 34 percent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians believe that non-Aboriginal Australians have trust in them.

Published 8 July 2018 at 3:48pm, updated 8 July 2018 at 4:57pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News