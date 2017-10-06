SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Avoid falling victom to online fraudsters

Published 6 October 2017 at 2:25pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 1:32pm
By Olga Klepova
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
The internet has never been more present in our daily lives. We work, shop, play and interact with family and friends online. But more Australians are falling victim to online scams than ever before. The Australian Governments Stay Smart Online week reminds consumers of how we can stay safe on the net.

