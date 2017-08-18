SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Avoiding getting caught out after a traffic mishap in Australia

Smashed car

Published 18 August 2017 at 5:08pm, updated 20 August 2017 at 9:39pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
No matter if it's a major vehicle accident or a scratched bumper bar, there are strict rules about what to do after a traffic mishap.

Rênimayî Niştecêbûn: Çon xot deparêzî ke kêşey rûdawî hatûço le Australya

