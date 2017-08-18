Settlement Guide: Avoiding getting caught out after a traffic mishap in Australia

Rênimayî Niştecêbûn: Çon xot deparêzî ke kêşey rûdawî hatûço le Australya
Smashed car Source: GettyImages/Tobias Titz
Published 18 August 2017 at 5:08pm, updated 20 August 2017 at 9:39pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
No matter if it's a major vehicle accident or a scratched bumper bar, there are strict rules about what to do after a traffic mishap.
