Settlement Guide: Benefits of Bilingualism

Bilingual speaker

Bilingual speaker

Published 8 July 2016 at 5:53pm, updated 15 July 2016 at 6:22pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Australia's diverse population speaks over 300 languages - making it one of the most multilingual countries in the world. Yet experts warn we could face a crisis in foreign language education with a monocultural mindset of "English is enough". This mentality is turning multilingual students into monolingual English speakers, while native English speakers struggle to acquire a second language in the school system.

