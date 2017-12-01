SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: benefits of volunteering

Volunteering

Volunteering Source: Getty Images

Published 1 December 2017 at 2:53pm, updated 1 December 2017 at 3:19pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia is a giving nation with almost six million people involved in volunteer work. Research shows that 96 per cent of those who donate their time for the greater good find more happiness in life. But for jobseekers struggling to find work, volunteering can often lay the foundation for future employment.

Available in other languages
