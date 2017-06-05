Settlement Guide: building bridges between police and communities
Cup with a cop Source: SBS/Wolfgang Mueller
Published 5 June 2017 at 1:43pm, updated 10 June 2017 at 4:30pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Whether its reporting suspicious activity, or being random breath tested, many of us will meet police in our day to day lives. However, for some new arrivals it can be a fearful experience, reminding them of corruption or injustice in their homelands. A new initiative called Coffee with a Cop is trying to overcome old resentments towards plice.
Published 5 June 2017 at 1:43pm, updated 10 June 2017 at 4:30pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share