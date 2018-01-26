Settlement Guide: Changes to Australian visas: what to expect in 2018

Yeni bütçede yıllık sürekli oturum hakkı veren vize sayısında 160 bin sınırı korundu. Source: Getty Images
Published 26 January 2018 at 7:22pm, updated 28 January 2018 at 9:36am
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
There are several changes expected to happen with Australian visas in 2018. Some have been confirmed while others are still pending. It could affect many people wanting to apply for work, partner and parent visas. So, what's underway for 2018?
