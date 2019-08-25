SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Children’s Rights in Australia

Published 25 August 2019 at 3:54pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
There are over five million children aged under 18 in Australia. Under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, all children are meant to enjoy equal rights to growing up with access to education, healthcare and safety. However, child advocacy groups believe Australia still has a fair way to go.

