Settlement Guide: Did you know you can access national parks in Australia?

The Twelve Apostles, Victoria

The Twelve Apostles, Victoria Source: Wikimedia/Richard Mikalsen

Published 5 May 2017 at 8:53am, updated 5 May 2017 at 12:13pm
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Australia has over five hundred national parks spreading across deserts, forests, mountains and water. While their main purpose is to protect the native flora, fauna and culture, they also exist for Australians and visitors to enjoy.

