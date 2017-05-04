Settlement Guide: Did you know you can access national parks in Australia?
The Twelve Apostles, Victoria Source: Wikimedia/Richard Mikalsen
Published 5 May 2017 at 8:53am, updated 5 May 2017 at 12:13pm
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia has over five hundred national parks spreading across deserts, forests, mountains and water. While their main purpose is to protect the native flora, fauna and culture, they also exist for Australians and visitors to enjoy.
Published 5 May 2017 at 8:53am, updated 5 May 2017 at 12:13pm
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share