Settlement Guide: Do you know what to do at an auction?

For sale

For sale

Published 7 July 2017 at 11:28am, updated 14 July 2017 at 11:36am
By Wolfgang Mueller
Available in other languages

Hearing an auctioneers call of Going one, going twice, sold! is common to many property buyers in Australia.Buying at auction is one of the most popular ways to buy a house, but there are many traps for those who do not know the rules and may end up making a costly mistake.

Available in other languages
