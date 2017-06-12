Settlement Guide: Elder abuse in the family

Elder abuse

Elder abuse Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2017 at 9:28am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:55am
By Audrey Bourget, Olga Klepova
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We might not hear about elder abuse very often but the government believes up to ten per cent of older Australians suffer abuse every year. And it's often difficult for older migrants, who face additional barriers when it comes to reporting the abuse. There are ways to get help.

Published 13 June 2017 at 9:28am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:55am
By Audrey Bourget, Olga Klepova
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share