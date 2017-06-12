Settlement Guide: Elder abuse in the family
Elder abuse Source: AAP
Published 13 June 2017 at 9:28am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:55am
By Audrey Bourget, Olga Klepova
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We might not hear about elder abuse very often but the government believes up to ten per cent of older Australians suffer abuse every year. And it's often difficult for older migrants, who face additional barriers when it comes to reporting the abuse. There are ways to get help.
