Settlement Guide: Fostering a child in Australia

Published 21 July 2017 at 5:53pm, updated 27 July 2017 at 9:23am
By Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Theres a growing need for families to give foster children loving and safe homes. Welcoming a child from your cultural or linguistic community into your home also brings many benefits.And carers from culturally diverse backgrounds are also in high demand. So, how to become a foster carer?
