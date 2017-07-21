SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Fostering a child in Australia

Holding hands

Holding hands Source: Getty Images

Published 21 July 2017
By Audrey Bourget
Available in other languages

Theres a growing need for families to give foster children loving and safe homes. Welcoming a child from your cultural or linguistic community into your home also brings many benefits.And carers from culturally diverse backgrounds are also in high demand. So, how to become a foster carer?

