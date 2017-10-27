SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Freedon of religion and secularism in Australia

Published 27 October 2017 at 4:40pm, updated 29 October 2017 at 4:48pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Australia has been a secular country since federation. The Constitution of 1901 prohibits the Commonwealth government from interfering with the free exercise of any religion. But how far can freedom of religion go in a country where Christians have been the majority since European settlement, whilst 30 per cent of the population has no religious belief?

